Royal

Princess Kate shares heartwarming video message on Mothering Sunday

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shares sweet post to mark Mother’s Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025

Princess Kate shares heartwarming video message on Mothering Sunday


Princess Kate is dedicating this Mother’s Day to “Mother Nature!”

Taking to her and Prince William’s joint Instagram account on Sunday, March 30, the Princess of Wales shared a breathtaking video to mark Mothering Sunday.

The heartwarming video featured numerous clips of various breathtaking views, including beach, forest, flowers, mountains, rain, sky, insects, while the melodious chirping of birds added a soothing background to the already mesmerizing sights.

One of the clips also featured the beautiful Princess enjoying the calmness of nature, while another saw her walking in a field with two adorable puppies following Kate’s footsteps as they walked behind her.

Related: Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

Kate’s first clip was filmed in Windsor, England, sometime before she announced being diagnosed with cancer.

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C,” she penned alongside the mesmerizing video.

Related: Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe

Moreover, Mothering Sunday, also known as Mother’s Day, is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Prince William, Princess Kate to prioritize joint engagements after break
Prince William, Princess Kate to prioritize joint engagements after break
King Abdullah, Queen Rania celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with warm wishes
King Abdullah, Queen Rania celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with warm wishes
King Carl delivers heartfelt speech on his school’s milestone anniversary
King Carl delivers heartfelt speech on his school’s milestone anniversary
King Willem, Queen Máxima offer condolences to Myanmar earthquake victims
King Willem, Queen Máxima offer condolences to Myanmar earthquake victims
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looks her twin in throwback photo
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looks her twin in throwback photo
Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation
Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation
Duchess Sophie seeks bigger role in Royal family amid King Charles health scare
Duchess Sophie seeks bigger role in Royal family amid King Charles health scare
Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe
Prince William, Kate Middleton gear for next vacation in Europe
Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”
Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay
King Charles releases heartbreaking statement after brief hospital stay
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth