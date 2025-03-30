Princess Kate shares heartwarming video message on Mothering Sunday

Princess Kate is dedicating this Mother’s Day to “Mother Nature!”
Taking to her and Prince William’s joint Instagram account on Sunday, March 30, the Princess of Wales shared a breathtaking video to mark Mothering Sunday.
The heartwarming video featured numerous clips of various breathtaking views, including beach, forest, flowers, mountains, rain, sky, insects, while the melodious chirping of birds added a soothing background to the already mesmerizing sights.
One of the clips also featured the beautiful Princess enjoying the calmness of nature, while another saw her walking in a field with two adorable puppies following Kate’s footsteps as they walked behind her.
Kate’s first clip was filmed in Windsor, England, sometime before she announced being diagnosed with cancer.
“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C,” she penned alongside the mesmerizing video.
Moreover, Mothering Sunday, also known as Mother’s Day, is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of Lent.