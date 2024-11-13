Trending

Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has signed a new project titled 'Faraar' after success of 'Jaan e Jahan'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi offers updates about his upcoming project Faraar
Hamza Ali Abbasi offers updates about his upcoming project 'Faraar' 

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s Faraar is set to hit screens on November 17, 2024!

Venturing into the uncharted territory, Hamza Ali Abbasi has taken on a character unlike any he portrayed before.

Turning to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, the Alif actor shared a picture channelling his character Baatish.

The photo showcased the actor pulling off a sombre expression with his gelled hair look and the signature watch doing the talking.

“Say hello to my lil friend- BAATISH! Drama serial Faraar starting 17th Nov, Sunda, 8pm,” the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress captioned the post.


Shortly after sharing all the updates regarding his new drama, his ardent fans flocked to the comments section expressing excitement.

One fan wrote, “Excited.”

Another penned, “You are a legend Mr Abbasi."

“Best of luck Hamzi,” the third commented.

“Baatish is about to slay,” the fourth effused.

Faraar’s plot shows a gladdening storyline where the Jaan e Jahan star plays a tangled individual, radiating his frightening power.

It is pertinent to note that Hamza Ali Abbasi has made a surprise comeback to the entertainment industry after a long hiatus to spirituality. 

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches

Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

Trending News

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Shah Rukh Khan announces exciting re-release with Salman Khan
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Adnan Siddiqui reflects on daughter Maryam's heartfelt gesture in emotional post
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on Vedang Raina dating rumors
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Virgin Australia grounds flights to and from Bali amid Volcano eruption
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Atif Aslam breaks silence on performing in Saudi Arabia
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Varun Dhawan recalls struggles of filming 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' action scenes
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Iqra Aziz unveils new looks from her latest photoshoot
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s beach break leads to magical sunset moment