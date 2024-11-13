Sports

Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches

Women's World Cup drew record crowd in Australia as the host nation reached the semi-finals

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Womens World Cup drew a record crowd in Australia as the host nation reached the semi-finals
Women's World Cup drew a record crowd in Australia as the host nation reached the semi-finals

2026 Women's Asian Cup organisers announced on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Sydney and Perth as host cities for the upcoming tournament.

According to Reuters, the Women's Asian Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21, 2024, with matches played across five venues in Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast.

The 12-team continental championship will be the largest soccer tournament in Australia since co-hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup with New Zealand.

Moreover, most of the games will take place at opposite ends of the country, as Sydney will host matches at Stadium Australia and Western Sydney Stadium, and Perth will host games at Perth Stadium and Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast Stadium will organise games in Southeast Queensland.

According to Football Australia, the schedule and venue plan require approval at an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee meeting that will be held early in December 2024.

James Johnson, Football Australia’s boss, said that the most populous city and sporting capital of the country, Melbourne, was an important option for the governing body, but ultimately, the top three host city bids were selected.

The boss told Aussie media on Wednesday, "We see a big opportunity to continue to grow the participation of players in Queensland and certainly on the Gold Coast; we're very happy we've landed on this decision.”

To note, China won the last Women’s Asia Cup held in India in 2022. 

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches

Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

Sports News

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate ICC ODI rankings after historic win
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no.1 trophy in front of home crowd
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Carlos Alcaraz suffers first defeat to Ruud amid struggles at ATP Finals
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Mohammad Hafeez slams India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Gautam Gambhir press conference sparks outrage: ‘Keep him away from media’
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship