Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches

2026 Women's Asian Cup organisers announced on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Sydney and Perth as host cities for the upcoming tournament.
According to Reuters, the Women's Asian Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21, 2024, with matches played across five venues in Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast.
The 12-team continental championship will be the largest soccer tournament in Australia since co-hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup with New Zealand.
Moreover, most of the games will take place at opposite ends of the country, as Sydney will host matches at Stadium Australia and Western Sydney Stadium, and Perth will host games at Perth Stadium and Perth Rectangular Stadium.
Meanwhile, Gold Coast Stadium will organise games in Southeast Queensland.
According to Football Australia, the schedule and venue plan require approval at an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee meeting that will be held early in December 2024.
James Johnson, Football Australia’s boss, said that the most populous city and sporting capital of the country, Melbourne, was an important option for the governing body, but ultimately, the top three host city bids were selected.
The boss told Aussie media on Wednesday, "We see a big opportunity to continue to grow the participation of players in Queensland and certainly on the Gold Coast; we're very happy we've landed on this decision.”
To note, China won the last Women’s Asia Cup held in India in 2022.