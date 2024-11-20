Sports

Lewis Hamilton reveals Mercedes exit plans before switching to Ferrari

The seven-time champion has worked with Mercedes for the last 12 Formula One seasons

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Lewis Hamilton has got candid about his last days in Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari next year.

A few months back, the British driver announced that he’ll be working with Ferrari in 2025.

During a chat with RacingNews365, he said, "I wouldn't say that it feels odd. Ultimately, every bit of input that I put in now, along with George's, is contributing to development forwards, that is the job, that is what I'm paid for.”

Lewis added, "I am not holding anything back from any of our sessions, this is a team that I've been successful with for many, many years and I want the team to continue to have success. That is just how I am wired, that is how I am, but maybe other people would do it differently."

The seven-time champion has drove for Mercedes for 12 Formula One seasons and now he only has three races remaining.

Lewis ended his long win drought at the British GP earlier in the season and added an 84th win in Belgium.

It is pertinent to note that next race, Las Vegas Grand Prix, will take place on November 24, 2024.

