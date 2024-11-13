Sports

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate ICC ODI rankings after historic win

Shaheen Sha Afridi regained his world number 1 ODI bowler ranking for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Pakistani duo Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed top spots in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) One Day Internationals (ODI) ranking after thrashing Australia.

The ICC has issued a new ODI ranking on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, days after the Pakistan cricket team won a historic ODI series against Australia, defeating Aussies in a series on their home ground after 22 years.

In the new ICC ranking, Pakistani pacer Shaheen has reclaimed his top spot and became the number one ODI bowler in the world after an impressive display of skills, taking eight wickets at an average of 12.62 during a three-match series in Australia.

The left-arm fast bowler climbed three spots to become the best ODI bowler, dethroning Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan to second, South Africa's seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj to third, and India’s Kuldeep Yadav to fourth.

Shaheen first helped the number one position after the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India.

Moreover, former white ball captain Babar Azam has also extended his lead at the best ODI batsmen chart after scoring 80 runs against Australia, the third highest run scorer for the Green Shirts.

 The newly elected skipper Mohammad Rizwan also climbed two places to gain 23rd position, following 74 runs in Australia.

Furthermore, Pakistan will play first match of the T20 series against Australia on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect
Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach
Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no.1 trophy in front of home crowd
Carlos Alcaraz suffers first defeat to Ruud amid struggles at ATP Finals
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Mohammad Hafeez slams India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy
Gautam Gambhir press conference sparks outrage: ‘Keep him away from media’
Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters
Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship