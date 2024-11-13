Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate ICC ODI rankings after historic win

Pakistani duo Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed top spots in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) One Day Internationals (ODI) ranking after thrashing Australia.
The ICC has issued a new ODI ranking on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, days after the Pakistan cricket team won a historic ODI series against Australia, defeating Aussies in a series on their home ground after 22 years.
In the new ICC ranking, Pakistani pacer Shaheen has reclaimed his top spot and became the number one ODI bowler in the world after an impressive display of skills, taking eight wickets at an average of 12.62 during a three-match series in Australia.
The left-arm fast bowler climbed three spots to become the best ODI bowler, dethroning Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan to second, South Africa's seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj to third, and India’s Kuldeep Yadav to fourth.
Shaheen first helped the number one position after the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India.
Moreover, former white ball captain Babar Azam has also extended his lead at the best ODI batsmen chart after scoring 80 runs against Australia, the third highest run scorer for the Green Shirts.
The newly elected skipper Mohammad Rizwan also climbed two places to gain 23rd position, following 74 runs in Australia.
Furthermore, Pakistan will play first match of the T20 series against Australia on Thursday, November 14, 2024.