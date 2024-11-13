Royal

Duchess Sophie gives big surprise after Kate Middleton's new announcement

The Duchess of Edinburgh represents royal family at a special meeting

  • November 13, 2024


The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie earned praises for her surprise move after Kate Middleton's delightful Christmas Carol announcement.

After Kensington Palace confirmed Princess Kate will be hosting the Christmas carol concert on December 6, at Westminster Abbey, Duchess Sophie met a 21-year-old Emily, who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised Emily by joining her during the penultimate stretch for BBC Children in Need, The One Show. 

In a video, shared by the Royal Family on Instagram, Sophie could be seen taking a walk and conversing with Emily.

"“BBC Children in Need have helped provide support for Emily, who has cerebral palsy,” the caption read under the video. 

It added, “She is keen to give back and has taken on an epic challenge - walking further than she’s ever walked before on The Long Walk in Windsor. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised Emily by joining her during the penultimate stretch.”

Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition
Prince Harry steals huge honour from William before King Charles birthday
Princess Beatrice sides with King Charles in shocking blow to father Andrew
Prince William makes big move after Kate Middleton confirms key appearance
Kensington Palace excites fans with Christmas Carol Service video message
King Charles set to put Prince Harry’s last hopes of 'reconciliation to rest'
Kate Middleton reveals purpose behind this year's carol service
Queen Camilla attends first royal engagement after chest infection
Queen Rania resumes royal duties after cherished time as grandmother
Princess Anne experiences tense journey to Glasgow as she attends HIV congress
Donald Trump’s victory adds to Meghan, Harry’s ‘cause for anxiety'
King Charles 'had crucial talks' with Archbishop of Canterbury before resignation