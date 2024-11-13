Duchess Sophie gives big surprise after Kate Middleton's new announcement

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie earned praises for her surprise move after Kate Middleton's delightful Christmas Carol announcement.
After Kensington Palace confirmed Princess Kate will be hosting the Christmas carol concert on December 6, at Westminster Abbey, Duchess Sophie met a 21-year-old Emily, who is suffering from cerebral palsy.
The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised Emily by joining her during the penultimate stretch for BBC Children in Need, The One Show.
In a video, shared by the Royal Family on Instagram, Sophie could be seen taking a walk and conversing with Emily.
"“BBC Children in Need have helped provide support for Emily, who has cerebral palsy,” the caption read under the video.
It added, “She is keen to give back and has taken on an epic challenge - walking further than she’s ever walked before on The Long Walk in Windsor. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised Emily by joining her during the penultimate stretch.”