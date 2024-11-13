Timothy West, British theater and screen actor dies at 90

Timothy West, the esteemed British theater and screen actor known for his memorable performances across stage, film, and television, has passed away at the age of 90.
As per Deadline, the Brass star’s family, his children, Juliet, Samuel and Joseph released a statement saying that the veteran actor and presenter died “peacefully yesterday evening” surrounded by friends and family.
“After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully I his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old,” his children wrote in their note.
It added, “Tim was with his friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will muss him terribly.”
The statement further noted, “We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting, and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”
To note, West who was born in 1934, is known for his stellar performance in soaps EastEnders and Coronation Street, comedy-drama Brass.
West also starred in Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys, a touching series in which he travelled around the country on a boat with his wife, Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales.
He also captivated the audience with his theatre roles in productions such as Macbeth and King Lear.