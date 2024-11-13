Entertainment

Timothy West, British theater and screen actor dies at 90

The actor is known for his stellar performance in soaps 'EastEnders and comedy-drama 'Brass'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Timothy West, British theater and screen actor dies at 90
Timothy West, British theater and screen actor dies at 90

Timothy West, the esteemed British theater and screen actor known for his memorable performances across stage, film, and television, has passed away at the age of 90.

As per Deadline, the Brass star’s family, his children, Juliet, Samuel and Joseph released a statement saying that the veteran actor and presenter died “peacefully yesterday evening” surrounded by friends and family.

“After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully I his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old,” his children wrote in their note.

It added, “Tim was with his friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of us will muss him terribly.”

The statement further noted, “We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting, and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”

To note, West who was born in 1934, is known for his stellar performance in soaps EastEnders and Coronation Street, comedy-drama Brass.

West also starred in Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys, a touching series in which he travelled around the country on a boat with his wife, Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales.

He also captivated the audience with his theatre roles in productions such as Macbeth and King Lear.

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Zendaya finds acting with boyfriend Tom Holland 'strangely comfortable'
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Emily Blunt amusing reaction to John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive title
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Chris Evans reveals major ‘life’ goal after marrying Alba Baptista
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Selena Gomez gives masterclass after new Disney show makes record
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Celine Dion shares hilarious encounter with Siri to play her song: WATCH
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
John Krasinski receives PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become ‘homebodies’ after baby’s public debut