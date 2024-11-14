Kelly Clarkson adds country flair to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’

Kelly Clarkson is bringing country charm to Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song!
During the Wednesday, November 13, 2024, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American singer-songwriter and TV personality brought charm to her show by performing a rendition of the Short n’ Sweet Tour star’s massive hit track.
Clarkson added a country flair to Carpenter’s Please Please Please, which is from her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet.
In the show, she also expressed wonder why any of Sabrina Carpenter had not scored a No. 1 hit before the release of Please Please Please, which according to Kelly Clarkson, is a perfect track to qualify as country song.
“Ever since I heard this song, for some reason, I hear like Dolly Parton singing it as well,” said the Red Flag Collector singer after performing the soulful rendition.
She continued, “For some reason, it lends itself to country for me, so I asked my band if we could make more of a country version of it because we have the amazing pop version already. But I love that song, and I love when a song is so good that you can kind of go into different genres with it. But thank you, Sabrina, for that song. Thank you for letting me sing it.”
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, the singer also shared a clip of her rendition along with a caption that read, “Please Please Please (but make it country) @sabrinacarpenter,” subtly demanding the singer to release a country version of the song.
Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter is currently on her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, which she kicked off on September 23, 2024 in Columbus, United States.