Radhika Merchant shares first statement after Anant Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding ceremony took place in July this year

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Radhika Merchant, who married her longtime partner Anant Ambani in July 2024, talked about her work post-marriage.

In first interview since joining the Ambani family, Radhika spoke to Entrepreneur India about her professional journey and future aspirations.

She said, “As Executive director of Domestic Marketing at Encore Healthcare, I am focused on expanding the company’s presence in India, particularly in the Southern regions.”

“My first boss told me if you can manage the sales of a company you can play any role there because sales requires you to learn the ins and outs of product, finance and distribution. It also allows you to operate at the level which is closest to your customer,” Radhika added.

Also the Ambani bahu went on the further emphasize the critical role of technology in making healthcare products fully accessible.

The businesswoman further explained, “My journey has been defined by continuous collaboration and the relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare.”

Also Radhika’s older sister, Anjali Merchant, discussed her vision for the company’s expansion as the Executive Director of International Markets at Encore.

For the unversed, Radhika Merchant after her extravagant wedding marked a special milestone, celebrating her 30th birthday as her first as an Ambani family member. 

Sheheryar Munawar‘s ‘Aye Ishq-e-Junoon’ dethrones Fahad Mustafa’s ‘KMKT’
Sania Mirza marks special milestone after divorce: 'Honoured and grateful'
Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie
Bilal Abbas Khan offers peek into his travel diaries
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Hania Amir expresses fangirl love for Shah Rukh Khan in viral clip
Muneeb Butt, Amna Ilyas team up for Punjabi movie ‘Seylum’
Arjun Kapoor reveals he has man-crush on THIS Bollywood actor
Priyanka Chopra wraps filming for 'Citadel' S2 with a 'BANG'
Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'
Shah Rukh Khan announces exciting re-release with Salman Khan
Adnan Siddiqui reflects on daughter Maryam's heartfelt gesture in emotional post