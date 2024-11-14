Anne Hathaway dodges disaster with knicks star OG Anunoby at NBA game

Anne Hathaway's NBA night turns into a frightful moment!
The Idea of You actress attended New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game on Wednesday, where she narrowly dodged a collision with 6'7" Knicks player OG Anunoby.
In the clip, shared by NBA on X, Hathaway was seen sitting courtside and suddenly the NBA player charged in her direction while chasing the ball.
The basketball star crashed into a barrier, sending her popcorn flying.
Minutes earlier to this heart-stopping moment, the Oscar winner was captured putting her hand out as she attempted to catch the ball that was flying in her direction.
However, despite the close run-in, Hathaway remained calm and composed, smiling afterwards the incident.
Soon after the clip made rounds on the social media, fans took internet by storm, praising the actress.
One User wrote, “I would’ve almost crashed too if I saw Anne Hathaway.”
While another noted, referring her 2001 film The Princess Diaries, “OG knew he couldn’t hurt the princess of Genovia.”
“She didn’t even flinch that’s crazy,” the third added.
Unfortunate, Anne Hathaway's team lost the game by a point, with the final score of the night 124-123 for the Bulls.