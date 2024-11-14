Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward

Princess Sophie is sending sparkling nod to husband Prince Edward!
On Wednesday, November 13, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Cornwall to make an appearance at the Castle Heritage Centre, also called Castle Bude, where she subtly showed her love for the Duke of Edinburgh with a touching gesture, reported GB News.
The princess was captured wearing diamond-studded earrings which she wore for her engagement interview back in January 1999, the year she tied the knot with the duke.
This subtle display of love by wearing the sentimental jewelry was likely a heartfelt nod to the Duke of Edinburgh, with whom she has marked 25 years of marriage. The couple was married in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
For her visit, Princess Sophie wore a Vince Nichols blazer and matching trousers from the same brand.
To complement her ensemble, the duchess carried a clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg and accessorized her neck with a Cassandra Goad necklace, while the sentimental engagement earring added overall charm to the look.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward also gave a lovely nod to his beloved wife during his visit to Ahmad Tea on the same day.
He donned the same tie that he wore in the 1999 engagement interview.
Princess Sophie and Prince Edward share two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.