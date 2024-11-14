Royal

Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, tied the knot with the Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, in 1999

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward
Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward

Princess Sophie is sending sparkling nod to husband Prince Edward!

On Wednesday, November 13, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Cornwall to make an appearance at the Castle Heritage Centre, also called Castle Bude, where she subtly showed her love for the Duke of Edinburgh with a touching gesture, reported GB News.

The princess was captured wearing diamond-studded earrings which she wore for her engagement interview back in January 1999, the year she tied the knot with the duke.

This subtle display of love by wearing the sentimental jewelry was likely a heartfelt nod to the Duke of Edinburgh, with whom she has marked 25 years of marriage. The couple was married in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

For her visit, Princess Sophie wore a Vince Nichols blazer and matching trousers from the same brand.

To complement her ensemble, the duchess carried a clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg and accessorized her neck with a Cassandra Goad necklace, while the sentimental engagement earring added overall charm to the look.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward also gave a lovely nod to his beloved wife during his visit to Ahmad Tea on the same day.

He donned the same tie that he wore in the 1999 engagement interview.

Princess Sophie and Prince Edward share two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward
Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance

Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance
WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition

WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday

Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday

Royal News

Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
King Charles birthday celebration disrupted by unexpected incident
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make important move for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Duchess Sophie gives big surprise after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Prince Harry steals huge honour from William before King Charles birthday