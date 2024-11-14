Entertainment

Margot Robbie reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio makes her cry on set

Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie shared screen in Martin Scorsese's 2013 hit, 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Margot Robbie has spilled the beans on her shocking secret about how she prepares for emotional scenes, and it involves her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

During a teaser for her upcoming appearance on the Talking Pictures: A Movie Memories Podcast, the Barbie actress shared that listening to the Titanic soundtrack helps her tap into her emotions and cry on cue.

"I can even just hear the theme music of Titanic, and I’ll be bawling. And so that’s what I do on set if I need to cry in a scene,” Robbie revealed.

However, things once took a wild turn when Robbie was filming The Wolf of Wall Street alongside DiCaprio.

"On Wolf of Wall Street, there was the big, crazy scene after I ask for a divorce and stuff. And Kate Winslet came to visit set, to visit Leo that day,” she began.

Robbie went on to share, “I was in the room next to them, listening to the Titanic soundtrack trying to stay in sad, teary mode. And then I saw Kate Winslet and Leo walk past. It was very surreal."

Moreover, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie starrer, The Wolf of Wall Street, was released in 2013. 

