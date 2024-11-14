Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift being godmother to his, Blake Lively's kids

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended Taylor Swift's concert in New Orleans with daughter James in October

  November 14, 2024
Ryan Reynolds has officially given his seal of approval to Taylor Swift for being godmother to his and Blake Lively's children.

During a recent interview with Deadline, the Deadpool actor expressed his gratitude for Swift's thoughtful gesture.

Earlier this summer, the Lover singer publicly announced that she was godmother to Reynolds and Lively’s kids.

"Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" Swift wrote on the Instagram, reffering Reynolds character real name as she promoted his then upcoming film Deadpool and Wolverine.

Talking about Swift’s post, Reynolds said, "I'm going to need that on my gravestone, actually.”

To note, Reynolds and Lively shares four kids, daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and son Olin, whom they welcomed in February 2023.

Reynolds further told the outlet, "Yeah, that is kind of it. She is the godparent to my daughters. That was very sweet. Not just sweet, that was, like, you could probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that."

Last month, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended Taylor Swift's concert in New Orleans with daughter James.

