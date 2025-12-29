World
Mexico train tragedy: 13 killed, 100 injured in Oaxaca derailment

By Bushra Saleem
Mexican train over two hundred people on board derailed in the southern state of Oaxaca.

According to Sky News, the authorities have said that at least 13 people have been killed and almost 100 were injured in the incident.

As per Mexican Navy the train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members was travelling between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean when it derailed in the south-western Oaxaca region.

During extensive search and rescue operations, the navy said it deployed a total of 360 personnel, 20 vehicles, four ground ambulances, three air ambulances, and one tactical drone.

Footage from the scene shows emergency workers helping passengers disembark, and some of the injured being carried on stretchers.

