US strikes 'big' Venezuela drug dock and boat in Pacific Ocean, kills 2

  By Bushra Saleem
US President Trump confirms 'major explosion' at Venezuela dock linked to drug boats

  • By Bushra Saleem
United States President Donald Trump has claimed an attack on a dock in Venezuela that he said was used to load “boats up with drugs.”

According to Al Jazeera, in the first known land strike by US forces in the Latin American country since Washington launched its pressure campaign four months ago CIA targeted a “big facility.”

Trump’s announcement on Monday, December 29, came as the US military said it conducted another strike against an alleged drug boat on the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing at least two people.

Trump first spoke about the strike in Venezuela during a radio interview on Friday, and when asked by reporters on Monday about an explosion in the country, he said the US had struck a facility where boats load up.

The 79-year-old said, “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs. They load the boats up with drugs, so we hit all the boats, and now, we hit the area. It’s the implementation area. That’s where they implement. And that is no longer around.”

Trump declined to say if the US military or the CIA had carried out the strike on the dock, or where it occurred.

“I know exactly who it was, but I don’t want to say who it was. But, you know, it was along the shore,” he added.

The claim came as the Trump administration escalates its pressure campaign against Venezuela.

