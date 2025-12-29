Trump's hand makeup at Zelenskyy meeting sparks social media buzz

US President Donald Trump’s hand makeup during meeting with the Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sparked widespread debate online.
The two-president met on Sunday, December 28, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to discuss a peace plan to ends Russia and Ukraine’s ongoing war.
The photographs of Trump as he welcome Zelenskyy at his residence gain social media users’ attention who quickly noticed US president’s right hand.
Online users have once again sparked speculations regarding 79-year-old’s health despite clarification from the White House as the mismatched concealer on Trump's right hand, clearly visible as he spoke to reporters, caught the attention of social media users.
Some expressed concern about his health, while others joked that he was a Demogorgon, the humanoid creature from Stranger Things.
A user joked, "Because he's a demogorgon, Trump must have easy access to the Upside Down. He escapes through that hole. You do know that the word Trump translates to Vecna?”
Another person posted on X, "These are definitely IV bruises. Whatever they're saying about it, they're lying. But they're giving him something regularly into the veins."
"Just what is Trump getting treated for? What is he hiding?" a social media user queried.
Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a bizarre explanation after President Trump was seen with a bandage on his hand.