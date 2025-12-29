World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts

Over 30 million people across the Midwest to Northeast are under weather alerts

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts
Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the central and eastern United States causing blizzards, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Over 30 million people across the Midwest to Northeast are under weather alerts.

Parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are experiencing blizzards with strong winds causing heavy snow and poor visibility.

In response, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz authorized the National Guard to assist with emergency operations related to the winter storm.

In Michigan, some areas have received nearly a foot of snow with Marquette receiving record 11.5 inches.

As per multiple reports, the storm has disrupted travel, leading to highway closures and has caused power outages affecting over 125,000 people mostly in Michigan.

Meanwhile, air travel has been heavily disrupted by the storm with thousands of flight delayed or cancelled.

In southern and eastern areas, the storm caused severe thunderstorms with strong winds and some tornadoes in parts of Illinois.

The Midwest is expected to continue experiencing severe winter weather overnight, with dangerous travel conditions, especially in areas under blizzard warnings.

As the storm moves east on Monday and Tuesday, the snow and winter conditions will move north and east.

Considering this, officials are advising people not to travel unless absolutely necessary especially in regions with blizzard warnings.

Silver, gold prices retreat after record-breaking highs

Silver, gold prices retreat after record-breaking highs
Bondi Beach hero Ahmed recalls stopping attacker in first interview

Bondi Beach hero Ahmed recalls stopping attacker in first interview
Trump's hand makeup at Zelenskyy meeting sparks social media buzz

Trump's hand makeup at Zelenskyy meeting sparks social media buzz
Nepal's ex-rapper Balen Shah joins key election race after Gen Z protests

Nepal's ex-rapper Balen Shah joins key election race after Gen Z protests
Mexico train tragedy: 13 killed, 100 injured in Oaxaca derailment

Mexico train tragedy: 13 killed, 100 injured in Oaxaca derailment
‘Real Tarzann’ Mike Holston gives update after skydiving accident

‘Real Tarzann’ Mike Holston gives update after skydiving accident
Most searched names in UK 2025: Charlie Kirk, Ozzy Osbourne and more

Most searched names in UK 2025: Charlie Kirk, Ozzy Osbourne and more
Gabrielle Alayah responds after Kai Cenat announces breakup

Gabrielle Alayah responds after Kai Cenat announces breakup
Birmingham bin strikes leave streets overflowing with Christmas trash

Birmingham bin strikes leave streets overflowing with Christmas trash
Blizzard hits Minnesota: Heavy snow accompanied by strong winds loom

Blizzard hits Minnesota: Heavy snow accompanied by strong winds loom
Mount Etna sends ash clouds over Sicily as snow-capped peak blasts

Mount Etna sends ash clouds over Sicily as snow-capped peak blasts
Zelenskyy calls Putin 'man of war' after Russian attack on Kyiv region

Zelenskyy calls Putin 'man of war' after Russian attack on Kyiv region

Popular News

Royal Family address rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne

Royal Family address rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne
5 minutes ago
Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts

Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts
24 minutes ago
Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle

Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle
10 minutes ago