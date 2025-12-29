Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the central and eastern United States causing blizzards, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Over 30 million people across the Midwest to Northeast are under weather alerts.
Parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are experiencing blizzards with strong winds causing heavy snow and poor visibility.
In response, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz authorized the National Guard to assist with emergency operations related to the winter storm.
In Michigan, some areas have received nearly a foot of snow with Marquette receiving record 11.5 inches.
As per multiple reports, the storm has disrupted travel, leading to highway closures and has caused power outages affecting over 125,000 people mostly in Michigan.
Meanwhile, air travel has been heavily disrupted by the storm with thousands of flight delayed or cancelled.
In southern and eastern areas, the storm caused severe thunderstorms with strong winds and some tornadoes in parts of Illinois.
The Midwest is expected to continue experiencing severe winter weather overnight, with dangerous travel conditions, especially in areas under blizzard warnings.
As the storm moves east on Monday and Tuesday, the snow and winter conditions will move north and east.
Considering this, officials are advising people not to travel unless absolutely necessary especially in regions with blizzard warnings.