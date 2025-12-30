Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo shares deep gratitude after major Royal honour nomination

The 'Wicked: For Good' actress recognized by King Charles for huge Royal honour

  • By Fatima Hassan
Ariana Grande's Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, is reaching new heights.  

The 38-year-old British actress and singer has joined Idris Elba, Tina McFarling, and others in being appointed by King Charles III as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours list.

On Monday, December 29, Erivo was nominated for the prestigious honour due to her exceptional work in the entertainment industry.

Shortly after the honour, the Grammy-winning actor expressed her profound gratitude for such global recognition.

"To be given this recognition to celebrate the work that I love to do within the arts, specifically music and drama, is an honour I could never have thought would happen," Erivo told the Press Association. 

She continued saying to maintain the pace of her work, "I hope it shows that I care deeply about the work and will continue to do so to the best of my abilities." 

In addition to this prestigious honour, Cynthia Erivo had secured a Tony Award, a Daytime Emmy Award and received nominations for two British Academy Film Awards, three Academy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards.

She recently appeared in Wicked: For Good, which premiered on November 21, 2025, the second part of the musical-fantasy film, Wicked.  

