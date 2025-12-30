World
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's first female PM passes away after long illness

Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister Khaleda Zia dies at 80 in Dhaka

Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, Khaleda ⁠Zia, has died at a hospital in the country’s capital, Dhaka, after a prolonged illness, according to her party and local media.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said Khaleda died at 6am local time (00:00 GMT). She was 80 years old, Al Jazeera reported.

“Our beloved national leader is no longer with us,” the BNP said.

“We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul,” it added.

Khaleda died at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she was admitted on November 23 with symptoms of a lung infection, according to The Daily Star. Her doctors said she had advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, and chest and heart problems.

During her final days, Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, had asked the people to pray for Khaleda, calling her a “source of utmost inspiration for the nation”.

Khaleda was jailed for corruption in 2018 under then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, which also blocked her from travelling abroad for medical treatment.

She was released last year, shortly after Hasina was forced from power.

