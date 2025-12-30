World
  • By Bushra Saleem
How to avoid doomscrolling in 2026: Top apps for digital detox

Gen Zs are intentionally disconnecting from social media to relax and refocus on life

As Gen Zers push back against the hyper-connected lifestyles that have defined their adolescence, a new tech minimalism trend is taking shape.

A growing number of iPhone and smartphone users are choosing to dumb down their devices by disabling nonessential features, stripping away visual clutter, turning their backs on social media platforms, and installing minimalist tools.

Their goal is to turn a smartphone into something closer to a pre-internet-connected cell phone, without giving up modern essentials like maps or messaging.

The change can be reversed in seconds, but the effect could be lasting.

So, here are some top apps for both iPhone and Android users to dumb your phone for digital detox. 

Best iPhone apps for a dumb phone experience:

Dumb Phone (dp):

A minimalist launcher that removes icons and badges, replacing them with plain-text buttons. You choose which apps stay visible.

LessPhone:

This app creates a basic home screen with just a few core functions, cutting off paths to infinite scrolling. It is also available for Android.

Minimalist Phone:

Apps in this category strip your home screen down to only what’s necessary, reducing both cognitive load and screen time. It is also available for Android.

Dumbify:

Offers simple customization with an ultra-simplified launcher that limits distractions and lets you hide time-wasting apps. It is also available for Android.

Screenless:

Apps that encourage screen breaks and provide structure for digital downtime by letting users set rules for specific apps. It is also available for Android.

Built-in iOS feature:

Assistive Access (iOS 17/18+):

Apple’s built-in accessibility feature, Assistive Access, effectively turns your iPhone into a digital brick.

It lets you hand-pick essential apps and display them with oversized icons. Activated through Settings, it can be toggled with a triple-click shortcut and does not require any downloads.

Tools for the dumb phone lifestyle:

Custom Focus Modes:

You can create a “Dumb Phone” mode in iOS Focus settings, silencing most apps and notifications except for essentials like calls and texts.

Grayscale Display:

Changing your display to grayscale via Accessibility removes visual triggers and can reduce compulsive checking.

App Blockers:

Third-party apps like Freedom and AppBlock help by blocking access to selected apps and websites for set periods of time.

