Wahaj Ali gushes over 'serenity' of Skardu's secret spot

Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali embarked on a much-needed Skardu escapade!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor shared a bunch of pictures surrounded by Skardu's grandeur.
In the first photo, Wahaj raises the temperature in new moustache look as he poses amidst the scenic beauty of mountains.
The next image featured the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star embracing the beauty of Skardu in style followed by a close-up click of the yummy meal he savoured during the outing.
“If you ever visit Skardu, you must spend some time at @broqgb. The serenity of its environment brings you closest to Allah, and his magical presence & powers,” Wahaj captioned his post.
Shortly after sharing his new look, social media fans thronged the comments section with love and praises.
One fan in awe wrote, “That place looks mesmerizing.”
Another expressed, "Scenic beauty and our style icon, keep shining."
“Post more pics," penned one user.
“KHAN MURTASIM KHAN IS THAT YOUUUUU?” the fourth expressed.
On the work front, Wahaj Ali is currently appearing in the drama serial Sunn Mere Dil opposite Maya Ali and Hira Mani.