Royal

Prince William's first TikTok video surprises Royal fans: Watch

The Prince of Wales makes cute apology in his first TikTok video ever at the Ulster University in Northern Ireland

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024

Prince William first TikTok video surprises Royal fans: Watch


Prince William made short and sweet apology in his first ever TikTok for being fashionably late to the Ulster University in Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales sent TikTok into meltdown with his yet another modern approach as a future king.

William was featured in a video made by one of the students, Samantha Johnson, who asked the 42-year-old to explain why she was late to the lecture so she can show it to her friend.

The father of three turned to the camera and said, "Leslie, I'm very sorry we're late but they seem to be caught up and they wouldn't believe that you were here so just saying 'Hi'".

Shortly after the video was shared, fans flooded the comments' section with praises.

Prince William paid a surprise visit to university's Belfast City Campus on Thursday, 14 November for his Homewards project.

William's new official visit comes on father King Charles' 76th birthday.

King Charles III marked his special day with a solo visit to the Peckham's Rye Oak Primary School, where kids sang birthday song for his majesty.

He also inaugurated two of his Coronation Food Hubs on the same day. 

