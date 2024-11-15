Entertainment

Conan O'Brien to host 2025 Oscars Ceremony

The 97th annual Oscars will air live on March 2, 2025, on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Conan O'Brien to host 97th Annual Academy Awards

Conan O'Brien is all set to make his Oscar hosting debut at the 97th annual Academy Awards on March 2, 2025.

The comedian and former late-night show host announced the exciting news with his signature humor.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme," O'Brien said of the gig.

He further clarified, "In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars."

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang expressed that they are "thrilled and honored to have the incomparable" O'Brien to host the biggest night.

“He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise," they added.

The duo further praised O'Brien, noting, "His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

O'Brien selection comes after Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Kimmel declined to host the prestigious award show, as per PEOPLE.

Earlier to this, Deadline also reported that Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler and Dwayne Johnson had also been approached to host the show.

The 97th annual Oscars will air live Sunday, March 2, 2025, on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

