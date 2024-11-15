Entertainment

Halle Bailey's ex DDG desires another child with her despite split

Halle Bailey and DDG, who welcomed son Halo in December 2023, announced their breakup in October 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Halle Baileys ex DDG desires another child with her despite split
Halle Bailey's ex DDG desires another child with her despite split

DDG has expressed his desire to have another child with ex-partner, Halle Bailey, despite their recent split.

In a YouTube video, the rapper talked about potentially giving his 10-month-old son, Halo, a sibling. 

However, DDG revealed that he does not plan “to have baby mamas or whatever y’all like to call it.”

“If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don’t want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that’s just too much,” he added.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., further expressed that he wants another child within the next four years, citing concerns about the age gap between siblings.

“I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1, you feel me? I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid,” he told his you Tube followers.

Bailey and DDG, who first linked in January 2022, welcomed first baby boy, Halo in December 2023.

The estranged couple announced their breakup in October 2024, vowing to remain best friends and co-parent Halo.

Shawn Mendes shares honest take on relationship with Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes shares honest take on relationship with Camila Cabello
Conan O'Brien to host 2025 Oscars Ceremony
Conan O'Brien to host 2025 Oscars Ceremony
Nicole Kidman calls out Martin Scorsese for male-centric films
Nicole Kidman calls out Martin Scorsese for male-centric films
Shawn Mendes finally drops long-awaited album after release setback
Shawn Mendes finally drops long-awaited album after release setback
Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Amazon's ‘Tomb Raider’ series?
Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Amazon's ‘Tomb Raider’ series?
How Demi Moore developed eating disorder after producer ‘humiliated’ her
How Demi Moore developed eating disorder after producer ‘humiliated’ her
Taylor Swift shares heartfelt first statement on multiple Grammy nominations
Taylor Swift shares heartfelt first statement on multiple Grammy nominations
Zayn Malik makes heartbreaking announcement ahead of Liam Payne funeral
Zayn Malik makes heartbreaking announcement ahead of Liam Payne funeral
Selena Gomes, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón grace 'ELLE Magazine' cover
Selena Gomes, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón grace 'ELLE Magazine' cover
Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco
Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco
Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after ‘Nonsense Christmas’ update
Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after ‘Nonsense Christmas’ update
Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’
Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’