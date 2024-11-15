Halle Bailey's ex DDG desires another child with her despite split

DDG has expressed his desire to have another child with ex-partner, Halle Bailey, despite their recent split.
In a YouTube video, the rapper talked about potentially giving his 10-month-old son, Halo, a sibling.
However, DDG revealed that he does not plan “to have baby mamas or whatever y’all like to call it.”
“If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don’t want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that’s just too much,” he added.
DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., further expressed that he wants another child within the next four years, citing concerns about the age gap between siblings.
“I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1, you feel me? I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid,” he told his you Tube followers.
Bailey and DDG, who first linked in January 2022, welcomed first baby boy, Halo in December 2023.
The estranged couple announced their breakup in October 2024, vowing to remain best friends and co-parent Halo.