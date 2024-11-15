Zayn Malik makes heartbreaking announcement ahead of Liam Payne funeral

Zayn Malik has a heartbreaking news to share just days before his pal Liam Payne’s funeral!
The English singer, who has been “deeply devastated” by the tragic death of his former One Direction bandmate, made a major announcement about his Stairway to the Sky Tour.
On Thursday, November 14, 2024, the Midnight Memories artist turned to his Instagram stories where he shared that his Edinburgh concerts have been postponed from November to December due to “unforeseen circumstance.”
The statement read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances Zayn ‘Stairway to the Sky’ Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 20th of November has been rescheduled to the 8th of December. And the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled to the 9th of December.”
“All tickets for the original show dates will be honored on the rescheduled dates,” the note concluded.
This announcement comes just a few days after Liam Payne’s body was handed over to his devastated family in England last week.
The singer lost his life after falling off his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina last month.
Zayn Malik, in his tribute to the late Night Changes singer, penned a lengthy, heartbreaking statement that revealed how shattered he was after receiving the news.
The singer will perform the upcoming Stairway to the Sky Tour concert at O2 Academy Leeds in Leeds, England on November 23, 2024.