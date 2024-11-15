Taylor Swift shares heartfelt first statement on multiple Grammy nominations

Taylor Swift is reacting to her multiple nominations in Grammy Awards 2025!
On Friday, November 8, the Recording Academy announced its 67th Annual Grammy Awards nominations in which the Cruel Summer songstress bagged six nominations for her outstanding work on eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department.
The Blank Space starlet kicked off the final leg of her highly anticipated Eras Tour at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, November 14, where she expressed heartfelt gratitude to Swifties for all the love they gave to her album.
In a fan-recorded video, the 14-time Grammy winner was filmed saying, "You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months.”
"I just mean what you did with embracing The Tortured Poets Department, the album. It's truly blown my mind because its really emotional for me that this album, I wrote it during the Eras Tour,” she added.
The Lover crooner went on to recall, "I wrote that album, made that album, all [while] trying to keep it a secret from you guys. And then [we] announced the album, and then we basically were, like, working really hard to secretly put together a new chapter in the Eras Tour of The Tortured Poets Department and we wanted to surprise you with it, and we did.”
Taylor Swift thanked her fans for the love, passion, and appreciation they showed to the album which made it possible for it to get nominated for six Grammys.
“It’s so unbelievable, so thank you,” Swift concluded.
The Enchanted singer has been nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the Grammy Awards 2025.