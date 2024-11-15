Entertainment

Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Amazon's 'Tomb Raider' series?

Sophie Turner in talks to step into Angelina Jolie's shoes for upcoming 'Tomb Raider' series

  November 15, 2024
After playing a notorious jewel thief in Joan, Sophie Turner is all set to iconic video game heroine Lara Croft in Amazon’s Tomb Raider series.

According to Deadline, the Games of Throne actress is reportedly in talks to star as Lara Croft in high-profile series adaptation of the video game franchise.

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios announced that a new Tomb Raider series was in development video game developer Crystal Dynamics.

The series is being written and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator of Fleabag.

“Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” Waller-Bridge said in May.

Besides Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins through Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson through dj2 Entertainment, Michael Scheel, and rights holders Legendary Television as well as Crystal Dynamics are also serves as a executive producer of the series.

Moreover, last month Deadline reported that Turner is reportedly among the top contenders for the role, which previously played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

To note, Sophie Turner is currently enjoying the success of limited series Joan and will next stars in Prime Video’s British show, Haven

