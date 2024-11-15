Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco

Justin Bieber has made his closed ones worried after Sean Diddy Combs’ sex trafficking lawsuits.
The Yummy singer, along with his wife, Hailey Bieber, recently celebrated a joyful first Halloween of son, Jack Blues Bieber, which he shared in an exciting Instagram post. The sweet family channeled Disney’s Kim Possible for the spooky festival.
However, despite all the joyful moments that can be seen in the photos, the Baby hitmaker’s happy appearance is nothing but a façade to mask his uneasiness that came after Sean Diddy Combs’ arrest, revealed an insider to In Touch.
In the latest update, a source close to Bieber revealed that the singer has “shut himself off from the world,” amid the ongoing Diddy controversy.
It was also disclosed that the Peaches singer has given new tensions to his closed ones as “it’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him.”
They also noted, "Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it's a deeper issue.”
The Sorry singer is said to be “shaken by the whole scandal.”
Moreover, Justin Bieber is also going through some financial woes that includes alleged mismanagement of his finances by former business managers and unpaid property taxes.
The singer is planning to take legal action against his ex-business managers, a recent report revealed.