Entertainment

Shawn Mendes finally drops long-awaited album after release setback

Shawn Mendes was expected to release his album initially on October 18 but pushed to delay

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Shawn Mendes finally drops long-awaited album  after release setback
Shawn Mendes finally drops long-awaited album  after release setback

Shawn Mendes has officially released his highly anticipated new album, sharing his heartfelt message with fans: 'I hope you love it.'

Taking to Instagram on November 15, the Stitches crooner dropped the exciting update of releasing his long-awaited fifth studio album, Shawn, after a month-long delay

He penned the caption, “This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It’s been my own personal medicine,” adding, “I hope you love it.”

The Mercy singer capped off the caption, “Shawn, out now.”


Soon after the singer shared about the release of his new album the fans couldn't hold back and rushed to the comment section to share the reaction.

One fan wrote, “I can’t even describe what I’m feeling rn. I’m crying.”

Another commented, “So insanely proud of you, HERES TO FOREVER.”

The third noted, “Can’t wait to hear your craft I love you.”

To note, Shawn was expected to release his album initially on October 18, but later t Shawn decided to push the release date back.

Sharing the reason that he needs "a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life".

The 12-track album featured several personal songs of Shawn, including The Mountain. 

Nicole Kidman calls out Martin Scorsese for male-centric films
Nicole Kidman calls out Martin Scorsese for male-centric films
Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Amazon's ‘Tomb Raider’ series?
Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Amazon's ‘Tomb Raider’ series?
How Demi Moore developed eating disorder after producer ‘humiliated’ her
How Demi Moore developed eating disorder after producer ‘humiliated’ her
Taylor Swift shares heartfelt first statement on multiple Grammy nominations
Taylor Swift shares heartfelt first statement on multiple Grammy nominations
Zayn Malik makes heartbreaking announcement ahead of Liam Payne funeral
Zayn Malik makes heartbreaking announcement ahead of Liam Payne funeral
Selena Gomes, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón grace 'ELLE Magazine' cover
Selena Gomes, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón grace 'ELLE Magazine' cover
Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco
Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco
Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after ‘Nonsense Christmas’ update
Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after ‘Nonsense Christmas’ update
Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’
Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’
Hugh Jackman gives expert tip in new film after deadly health battle
Hugh Jackman gives expert tip in new film after deadly health battle
Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey