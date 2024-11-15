Shawn Mendes finally drops long-awaited album  after release setback

Shawn Mendes has officially released his highly anticipated new album, sharing his heartfelt message with fans: 'I hope you love it.'
Taking to Instagram on November 15, the Stitches crooner dropped the exciting update of releasing his long-awaited fifth studio album, Shawn, after a month-long delay
He penned the caption, “This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It’s been my own personal medicine,” adding, “I hope you love it.”
The Mercy singer capped off the caption, “Shawn, out now.”
Soon after the singer shared about the release of his new album the fans couldn't hold back and rushed to the comment section to share the reaction.
One fan wrote, “I can’t even describe what I’m feeling rn. I’m crying.”
Another commented, “So insanely proud of you, HERES TO FOREVER.”
The third noted, “Can’t wait to hear your craft I love you.”
To note, Shawn was expected to release his album initially on October 18, but later t Shawn decided to push the release date back.
Sharing the reason that he needs "a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life".
The 12-track album featured several personal songs of Shawn, including The Mountain.