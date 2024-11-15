Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after ‘Nonsense Christmas’ update

The Short n’ Sweet Tour starlet’s holiday special ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ will release on December 6, 2024

  • November 15, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter has begun the countdown to wrap US leg of superhit Short n’ Sweet Tour!

The Espresso hitmaker, 25, who recently gave a thrilling update on her upcoming Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas, made her fans emotional with the latest post where she began the countdown to the final US concerts.

Taking to Instagram, Carpenter dropped a carousel of snaps from her recent thrilling concerts with a heartfelt statement.

“Tomorrow we start our last 3 shows of the US leg in Los Angeles. I can’t wait to see you all there,” the Taste singer penned in the post’s caption that made the fans emotional.

The beautiful string of images featured some exciting moments from the Please Please Please crooner’s shows.

In the carousel, the first photo captured Sabrina Carpenter in a golden-silver glittery outfit that she complemented with a dramatic makeover and her signature curly blonde locks. The singer was snapped with two of her concert back-dancers.

The second photo showcased the thrilled crowd among which what caught the attention was a fan holding a sign that read, “I DUMPED MY BF CAUSE HE DIDN’T LIKE YOUR MUSIC.”

Next in the string featured the Nonsense singer in a breathtaking blue-colored one-piece outfit as she played her guitar while performing on the stage.

As the slides continued, the stunning snaps also continued to mesmerize, featuring the singer thrilling her fans.

“Didn’t tour start literally yesterday…” commented a fan in disbelief.

Another demanded, “Girl this tour was too short!! we need a second leg!!”

Sabrina Carpenter will perform her next Short n’ Sweet show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, the singer also revealed the release date of her Netflix holiday special show, A Nonsense Christmas. The show will be up to stream on December 6, 2024.

Entertainment News

Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’
Hugh Jackman gives expert tip in new film after deadly health battle
Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey
Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Chris Evans praises Dwayne Johnson’s $40K contributions to 'Red One' crew raffles
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Miraval Winery battle moves to court
Kelly Clarkson gives Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Please Please Please’ a country makeover
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift being godmother to his, Blake Lively’s kids
Donna Kelce spills beans on Travis, Taylor Swift plans for Thanksgiving
Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce