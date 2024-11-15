Shawn Mendes shares honest take on relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes recently opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello, admitting that the two 'haven’t been the closest' lately.
He added, “We haven’t been the closest over the last couple of years, but I think we really know each other.”
The Mercy singer went on to say, “We’ve spent a lot of time together. We really know each other’s hearts. So even when all of the sound and all the noise is happening, we can see through each other’s both pretty easily, and it’s just nice to have that.”
Earlier in September, the Stitches singer revealed about his breakup during an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast.
He said, “Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it."
Mendes noted, “We deeply respect each other,” disclosed Shawn. “I'm just lucky she's an amazing human being and she's incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring."
To note, Mendes and Cabello, 27 were in a relationship from 2019 to 2021 after years of friendship.
But, after two years of budding romance, the two decide to part ways, and in April 2023, at Coachella, they ignited the speculation of rekindling the romance.