Entertainment

Shawn Mendes shares honest take on relationship with Camila Cabello

The couple was in a relationship from 2019 to 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Shawn Mendes shares honest take on relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes recently opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello, admitting that the two 'haven’t been the closest' lately.

While conversing with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe on November 14, the 26-year-old singer revealed, "I think we haven't been the closest over the last couple of years."

He added, “We haven’t been the closest over the last couple of years, but I think we really know each other.”

The Mercy singer went on to say, “We’ve spent a lot of time together. We really know each other’s hearts. So even when all of the sound and all the noise is happening, we can see through each other’s both pretty easily, and it’s just nice to have that.”

Earlier in September, the Stitches singer revealed about his breakup during an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast.

He said, “Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it."

Mendes noted, “We deeply respect each other,” disclosed Shawn. “I'm just lucky she's an amazing human being and she's incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring."

To note, Mendes and Cabello, 27 were in a relationship from 2019 to 2021 after years of friendship.

But, after two years of budding romance, the two decide to part ways, and in April 2023, at Coachella, they ignited the speculation of rekindling the romance.

Halle Bailey's ex DDG desires another child with her despite split
Halle Bailey's ex DDG desires another child with her despite split
Conan O'Brien to host 2025 Oscars Ceremony
Conan O'Brien to host 2025 Oscars Ceremony
Nicole Kidman calls out Martin Scorsese for male-centric films
Nicole Kidman calls out Martin Scorsese for male-centric films
Shawn Mendes finally drops long-awaited album after release setback
Shawn Mendes finally drops long-awaited album after release setback
Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Amazon's ‘Tomb Raider’ series?
Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Amazon's ‘Tomb Raider’ series?
How Demi Moore developed eating disorder after producer ‘humiliated’ her
How Demi Moore developed eating disorder after producer ‘humiliated’ her
Taylor Swift shares heartfelt first statement on multiple Grammy nominations
Taylor Swift shares heartfelt first statement on multiple Grammy nominations
Zayn Malik makes heartbreaking announcement ahead of Liam Payne funeral
Zayn Malik makes heartbreaking announcement ahead of Liam Payne funeral
Selena Gomes, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón grace 'ELLE Magazine' cover
Selena Gomes, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón grace 'ELLE Magazine' cover
Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco
Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco
Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after ‘Nonsense Christmas’ update
Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after ‘Nonsense Christmas’ update
Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’
Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’