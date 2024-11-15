Entertainment

How Demi Moore developed eating disorder after producer ‘humiliated’ her

'The Substance' star opened up about the heartbreaking reason behind her eating disorder

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Demi Moore has gotten candid about the real reason behind her eating disorder.

The 62-year-old veteran star shared that she developed eating disorder in her early career days after being told that she’s overweight.

Demi even had to do vigorous exercises and extreme diet to lose weight.

She told Elle, “There is a lot of torment I put myself through when I was younger. The perfect example is when I was told to lose weight multiple times. The producer pulled me aside. It was very embarrassing and humiliating. But that’s just one thing.”

The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actress admitted that after hearing cruel remarks about her body, she fell into a dark phase of life.

“How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way — that’s on me,” she noted.

Demi revealed that getting a role in The Substance was “incredibly liberating” for her. The hit movie empowered her and made her accept herself.

Notably, The Substance earned $49.5 million globally.

