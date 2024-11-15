Prince Harry's silence on King Charles' birthday: A hurtful snub?

Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has been a subject of much attention in recent years, marked by both personal and public tensions.
Despite a gesture of reconciliation from the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now missed another opportunity to publicly acknowledge King Charles.
Prince Harry appears to have let a public olive branch extended by the Royal Family slip away. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose not to send a public birthday message to King Charles on his 76th birthday, which marked his first since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.
Prince Harry had returned to the UK in February after the diagnosis was made public to see his father, but despite visiting three times since, he has not seen King Charles in nearly nine months.
Earlier this year, the Royal Family's official social media accounts, including those of King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate, posted a birthday message to Prince Harry in September, marking his milestone 40th birthday.
This gesture, though common for non-working royals on milestone birthdays, seemed to serve as a public olive branch amidst Harry's strained relationship with the senior royals.
Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not acknowledge King Charles’s 75th birthday publicly, though reports indicated Harry did call his father to mark the occasion. With no public recognition of King Charles's birthday this year and no confirmation of a private call, it seems that Harry and Meghan have again let an opportunity for reconciliation pass by.