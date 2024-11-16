Aiman Khan steps out for 'date night' with husband Muneeb Butt 

Trending

Aiman Khan and her husband Muneeb Butt are making fond memories in Dubai!

Turning to her Instagram account on Friday, the Ishq Tamasha actress shared a slew of loved-up clicks with her better half.

In the first image, the couple looked head over heels in love as they headed out for dinner together. 

Another happened to be a cute selfie of the loved-up couple, flaunting their million-dollar smiles in the camera followed by a few similar more shots.

“Date night,” the Baandi star captioned her post adding a red heart emoji.


Fans reacted in the comments section after seeing the pair showing off their sizzling chemistry.

“Favourite couple… Always stay happy,” one fan noted.

“Made for each other,” another fan penned.

The third wrote, “Dammmmm gorgeous.”

“Lovely couples,” the fourth penned.

It is pertinent to mention that the lovebirds never hesitate to share tidbits from their daily life, vacations and work endeavours.

For the unversed, Aiman Khan married her longtime beau, actor Muneeb Butt back in 2018 shortly after which they became parents to two adorable daughters, Miraal and Amal. 

