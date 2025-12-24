Bakewell bakery recalls Mince Pies due to missing milk allergen label

The Bakewell Bakery have been recalled after it was found to have milk, which is not declared on the label, endangering the health of lactose-tolerant people, and individuals with milk allergies.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a warning on December 23, suggesting consumers not to eat affected packs of Shallow Brandy Mince Pies.
The product “is a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents,” as per the FSA.
The recall applies to six-pack products with the following expiry dates:
- 2 February 2026
- 3 February 2026
- 4 February 2026
- 5 February 2026
Customers without a milk allergy will remain unaffected.
The Bakewell Bakery issued a statement admitting the mistake that the products had an incorrect label and milk was missing from the allergen information.
Following the mistake, the company issued an apology for the error and thanked customers for their cooperation.
Consumers with any milk allergy and lactose-intolerant individuals who have already purchased the affected mince pies are strongly recommended to return the product to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.
The FSA stated that the bakery has strongly recommended contacting relevant allergy support organisations to ensure affected consumers are informed.