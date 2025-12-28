Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Ubisoft confirms in-game abuse in Rainbow Six Siege, no sign of major breach

The company clarified that it did not generate the fake ban messages and that the ban ticker had already been disabled

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege (R6) was recently hacked after being hit by a security breach that caused disruption in the game all across the globe.

As per the screenshots shared online by players, attackers were being banned and unbanned by the hackers, showing fake grant massive amounts of in-game currency and items.

The breach reportedly enabled hackers to offer players around 2 billion R6 Credits and Renown, unlock all cosmetic items, that include developer-only skins—and manipulate the game’s moderation systems.

R6 Credits are a premium currency sold for real money, with 15,000 credits available for $99.99, making the distributed amount worth millions.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official Rainbow Six Siege account confirmed the breach, stating the company is aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix.

To address the issue, Ubisoft took down the game and its in-game Marketplace.

In a later update, Ubisoft stated players would receive all the transactions made after 11:00 AM UTC.

Moreover, the company clarified that it did not generate the fake ban messages and that the ban ticker had already been disabled.

While online rumors suggested a larger breach involving Ubisoft’s systems and user data, these claims remain unauthorised.

So far, Ubisoft has only confirmed in-game abuse in Rainbow Six Siege, with no public evidence of a wider data breach.

