Tea drinkers may have stronger bones than coffee drinkers, study

A recent study revealed that elderly individuals who are tea consumers may have slightly stronger bones than those who mainly consume coffee, potentially reducing the risk of fractures.
According to a research published in the journal Nutrients, followed by nearly 10,000 women more than the age of 50 for 10 years, tracking changes in bone mineral density (BMD), a major indicator of osteoporosis risk.
Participants regularly reported their coffee and tea consumption, while imaging scans were used to measure bone density.
Scientists discovered that women who drank tea had modestly increased hip bone density in contrast to non-tea drinkers.
Co-leader Enwu Liu of Flinders University in Australia stated that when the enhancement was notably small, it was statistically significant and could minimise fracture risk across larger populations.
Moderate intake, nearly two to three cups a day, did not appear harmful. However, women who drank over five cups daily showed reduced bone density, especially people with increased lifetime alcohol consumption.
Co-author Ryan Liu explained that tea contains catechins, compounds that may help slow bone loss and support bone formation.
Coffee’s caffeine, meanwhile, can interfere with calcium absorption, though adding milk may reduce its effect.
Scientists stressed that the findings do not mean women should avoid coffee entirely. Enwu Liu said, “Calcium and vitamin D remain essential for bone health, but what’s in your cup could play a small role too.”