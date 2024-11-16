Royal

King Charles adopts new strategy to spoil Prince William's monarchy plans

Prince William's dream to ascend the throne shattered by King Charles

  • November 16, 2024

King Charles embarks on a joyful new chapter in his life, seemingly spoiling Prince William's monarchy plans, who is the next in line for the throne.

The monarch is thoroughly enjoying in his reign despite his health problems and royal drama. 

A renowned royal author Robert Hardman told GB that the King has "obviously had a dreadful year, after that very bleak diagnosis he had, but things are definitely on an upward trajectory." 

Notably, the monarch appeared in high spirits during his recent public engagements, hinting that he is recovering from cancer. 

The royal commentator shared that Charles' close pal claimed, "He's actually much happier since becoming King."

Robert added, "One of his close friends said to me, there's a new kind of serenity about him since he's become king, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge."

It is important to note that these comments came after Prince William opened up about his plans as the future monarch. 

Earlier, he said, "I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that's I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation."

He added, "And to give you more an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller R in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."

