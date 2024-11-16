Duchess Sophie receives Royal title previously held by King Charles

Duchess Sophie received yet another title from King Charles III!
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward paid a poignant visit to National Spinal Injuries Centre to celebrate big milestone.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh made a joint appearance at National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital to mark its 80th anniversary, followed by a visit to Stoke Mandeville Stadium.
In a video shared by the Royal Family’s instagram account, the duke, who is also a patron for Paralympics GB team was seen meeting the disabled patients and the staff in the Upper Limb Lab of the hospital alongside his wife.
Sophie was a vision in an iconic silhoutte sclupting midi skirt in cream color, pairing it with a khaki slim-fit shirt, while the duke looked dapper in a light blue button-down shirt with black pants.
The caption alongside the video read, “The Duke, and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for its 80th anniversary and neighbouring @stokemandevillestadium this week, the birthplace of the Paralympics.”
“The Duke, Patron of the @paralympicsgb_official, and The Duchess met staff and patients undergoing rehabilitation sessions in the Upper Limb Lab and visited @horatiosgarden, which nurtures the well-being of people after spinal injuries,” it added.
In addition to this, King Charles also gave yet another royal title to Sophie, as the caption added, “The Duchess was also announced as the new Patron of @wheelpower_official, the national charity for wheelchair sports, taking over from The King when he was Prince of Wales.”