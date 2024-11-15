Royal

King Charles issues powerful statement after Harry ignores monarch's birthday

Buckingham Palace releases new video message of King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024

King Charles released a powerful video message after his son Prince Harry seemingly ignored the monarch on his 76th birthday. 

On November 15, the monarch visited the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre to meet trainees, instructors, families and veterans of the Corps.

Dressed in his military dress, the King appeared in high spirits during his important royal engagement. 

Buckingham Palace shared a video of the monarch on the official Instagram page of the royal family. 

The statement alongside the video reads, "It is this operational excellence, underpinned by your unique skillset and training, which will ensure that all of you, as Royal Marines, will help to perpetuate our peace and freedom, both now and in the future."

"At the Commando Training Centre @RoyalMarines in Lympstone, The King has spent time with trainees, instructors, families and veterans of the Corps."

"The Royal Marines are the amphibious troops of the Royal Navy, acknowledged as one of the world’s elite commando forces."

"On average, 1300 recruits, 2000 potential recruits and 400 potential Officers attend training courses at the centre each year."

It is important to note that King Charles shared this message after his son reportedly did not send birthday greetings to his cancer-stricken father. 

