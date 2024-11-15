Meghan Markle sends powerful message to King Charles on his 76th birthday

Meghan Markle has broken cover on King Charles III's 76th birthday!
The Duchess of Sussex had a whale of a time with close friends in yet another public appearance without Prince Harry.
Meghan joined a bunch of close friends on Thursday night in Los Angeles at the launch event of her colorist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris' new haircare line at Gjelina on Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard.
For the event, the mom-of-two wore a black bustier top and matching wide-legged trousers.
She added a few inches to her frame with matching heels, and completed her look with dainty gold jewellery.
In a video captured by jeweller Maya Brenner, the duchess was seen shaking legs with her pals.
Speaking to Instyle magazine, Meghan praised her friend noting, "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that. I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."
This rare appearance of Meghan Markle seemingly a sign that she has no strings attached to the royal family as she and Harry did not publicly wished King Charles on his 76th birthday.
For those unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.