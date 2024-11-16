King Charles gives his own title to Duchess Sophie in surprising move

King Charles III blessed Duchess Sophie with yet another title, which was previously held by the monarch.
In a surprising move, the cancer-stricken monarch made a delightful announcement about the duchess of Edinburgh, during her poignant joint appearance with husband Prince Edward at the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
Following their visit to the Stoke Mandeville Stadium,the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh went to the hospital where they met the staff members and patients admitted in the Upper Limb Lab of the rehabilitation center for Paralympics athletes.
King Charles shared a video of the couple's visit with a statement noting, “The Duke, and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for its 80th anniversary and neighbouring @stokemandevillestadium this week, the birthplace of the Paralympics.”
It further added, “The Duke, Patron of the @paralympicsgb_official, and The Duchess met staff and patients undergoing rehabilitation sessions in the Upper Limb Lab and visited @horatiosgarden, which nurtures the well-being of people after spinal injuries.”
Charles in his statement also revealed that, “The Duchess was also announced as the new Patron of @wheelpower_official, the national charity for wheelchair sports, taking over from The King when he was Prince of Wales.”
King Charles III was the Patron of Wheelpower back in days when he was Prince of Wales.