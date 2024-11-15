Royal

King Charles praises Denzel Washington in cheeky encounter

'Gladiator II' star Denzel Washington met King Charles III at a reception in Buckingham Palace earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
King Charles praises Denzel Washington in cheeky encounter
King Charles praises Denzel Washington in cheeky encounter

King Charles III gave heartfelt response to Gladiator II star Denzel Washington, who was concerned about greeting the monarch in a wrong way.

A day after Charles hosted a reception at the Buckingham palace to honour the TV and film industry artists of UK, the monarch attended the studded premiere of Gladiator II, where he was greeted by film's cast including, Denzel.

In a widely circulated video, Charles could be seen stepping down from his limousine and walking upto to the red carpet, where the cast of the film was waiting for the king.


"I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or not, but it's my pleasure," Denzel said to Charles.

The actor who plays Macrinus in Gladiator II, then described his character to the 76-year-old monarch noting, "I’m ... just awful … I’m a lovely man you’ll see. I’m a lovely chap and doing my best."

To which Charles responded, "You've been in so many films, it's fantastic."

It is pertinent to note, Queen Camilla was notably absent from the premiere as she pulled herself out of the event due to chest infection.

