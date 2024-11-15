Royal

Prince Harry praised as most talented Royal by Princess Diana's friend

Tina Brown advises Meghan Markle to return to royal duties

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024

Brown believes that Harry excels at fulfilling his royal role 


Tina Brown, biographer of Princess Diana, has acknowledged that Prince Harry is the most talented member of the royal family, praising his abilities as a prince.

Despite criticism of the couple’s decisions, Brown believes that Harry excels at fulfilling his royal role. 

She commented, “The thing about Harry is he's very good at being Prince Harry. And that's the tragedy of all of this; he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do. He's really sort of flawless at it.”

Brown also described Harry as a “very impetuous man,” suggesting that many in the Palace knew he was always likely to leave the royal fold, citing his unhappiness and fragility within the constraints of royal life. 

She further commented that he was “so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy” in the royal family.

Brown believes Harry's departure from royal duties was a natural outcome, though she also recognised that Harry's talent as a royal was undeniable.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has also come under heavy criticism from Tina Brown over her ongoing rebranding efforts. Brown, who has been vocal about Meghan’s judgment in the past, said that Meghan has “the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world” and that all of her ideas seem to “get it all wrong.”

Brown further critiques Meghan for struggling to find her role within the royal family after her first royal tour to Australia, which she reportedly “hated every second of.” 

Meghan, according to Brown, concluded that the monarchy needed her more than she needed them, and longed for the Hollywood “leading-lady” status.

Despite the criticism, some of Meghan’s former staff members, including her bodyguard Steve Davies, have spoken positively of her, calling her a "good person" with a "big heart." 

Davies stated that Meghan is often misunderstood, mentioning that she “gets a bad rap” and engages warmly with all people, from charity workers to dog walkers. He also shared that Meghan taught him a key lesson in respect: “Give respect to get respect.”


