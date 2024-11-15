Royal

Prince Harry faces backlash for portraying Queen Camilla as 'wicked stepmother'

Prince Harry faces backlash over strained ties with Queen Camilla in new documentary

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Harry and Camilla have reportedly had a tense relationship for years
Harry and Camilla have reportedly had a tense relationship for years

Prince Harry's strained relationship with Queen Camilla has taken center stage in a new Channel 4 documentary, Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?, sparking fresh debates about his controversial claims. 

Royal commentators suggest that Harry’s ongoing criticism of Camilla has altered public perception of the pair, with Camilla now viewed more favourably while Harry faces backlash.

Royal commentator Petronella Wyatt claimed: "Harry and Camilla's positions within the Royal Family have virtually reversed. Camilla used to be the hated outcast, now it's Harry, and Camilla's seen with affection." 

She added, "I'm not sure Harry realised how incendiary it was. The whole country seemed to be taking sides."

The Duke of Sussex, 40, and Camilla, 77, have reportedly had a tense relationship for years. 

In his memoir Spare, Harry accused Queen Camilla and King Charles of leaking stories to the press to boost her public image. However, Wyatt criticised Harry’s approach, stating: "I don’t think Harry thinks things through. I think it’s his nature just to press the nuclear button. He has to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother."

Other royal experts dismissed Harry’s claims in the documentary, airing on November 24. 

Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond both refuted allegations that Camilla manipulated the media. Bond said, "Camilla had no interest in cultivating a special relationship with any particular journalist," despite previous reports.

Harry’s memoir Spare, released in January 2023 and reissued in paperback on October 24, delves into his frustrations with the UK media, unresolved grief over his mother’s death, and mental health struggles before meeting Meghan Markle. 

The book, which also included attacks on senior royals like Camilla, has sold over six million copies globally and holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book.

King Charles issues powerful statement after Harry ignores monarch's birthday
King Charles issues powerful statement after Harry ignores monarch's birthday
Prince Harry praised as most talented Royal by Princess Diana's friend
Prince Harry praised as most talented Royal by Princess Diana's friend
Prince Harry's silence on King Charles' birthday: A hurtful snub?
Prince Harry's silence on King Charles' birthday: A hurtful snub?
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to King Charles on his 76th birthday
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to King Charles on his 76th birthday
Prince William's first TikTok video surprises Royal fans: Watch
Prince William's first TikTok video surprises Royal fans: Watch
King Charles praises Denzel Washington in cheeky encounter
King Charles praises Denzel Washington in cheeky encounter
Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession as King Charles gives her new role
Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession as King Charles gives her new role
Prince William drops heartfelt video message on King Charles' 76th birthday
Prince William drops heartfelt video message on King Charles' 76th birthday
King Charles releases first statement after delightful 76th birthday
King Charles releases first statement after delightful 76th birthday
Awkward silence from Prince Harry, Meghan on King Charles' birthday
Awkward silence from Prince Harry, Meghan on King Charles' birthday
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with special honour
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with special honour
Prince William marks King Charles' birthday with work in Northern Ireland
Prince William marks King Charles' birthday with work in Northern Ireland