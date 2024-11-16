Royal

King Charles makes huge change to Sandringham estate for key purpose

The British Monarch takes a meaningful decision for Sandringham estate for the future of monarchy

  November 16, 2024
King Charles III has reportedly taken a meaningful decision for one of his royal estates.

Shortly after celebrating his 76th birthday the cancer-stricken monarch has made a huge change in Sandringham estate, which will not only save him a lot of money but will also benefit him in Eco friendly ways.

As reported by The Sun, Charles, who has always been an advocate the climate change has built a solar farm for the royal residence so sunlight can power his 150-room country pile.

As per the exclusive photo shared by the outlet, nearly 2,000 solar panels could be seen fixed in rows on a former horse grazing paddock at Sandringham.

The purpose of installing the panels, extending over 2.3 hectares is to generate enough energy to heat and light the the palace and other buildings on the Norfolk estate.

It is pertinent to mention, in a mission to make the Royal Household net zero by 2030, Charles has already installed solar panels on the roof of Windsor Castle.

Speaking on King Charles initiative, a source noted, "The King has talked of fighting climate change for decades."

"He practices what he preaches and does all he can," they added.

