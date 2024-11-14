Sports

Australia beats Pakistan by 29 runs in three-match T20 series

The match was shortened to seven overs per side due to heavy rain and lightning delays

  by Web Desk
  November 14, 2024
Australia won by 29 runs in the opening T20 of the three-match series against Pakistan.

The match, played on Thursday, November 14, was disrupted by rain, which led both teams' batsmen to go for sixes on almost every delivery.

Glenn Maxwell, the Aussies batsman received the Player of the Match award by making 43 off 19 deliveries and hitting three sixes and four fours.

After leading his team to victory, the right-handed batsmen stated, “I have had a lot of fun out here and I get a good opportunity to play and I am happy with the job done.”

Speaking after the match, Pakistani skipper Mohammad Rizwan stated that it was tough to maintain control due to the nature of limited-overs games.

He also praised Maxwell for his performance, which ultimately made the difference in match.

Rizwan noted that the visitors struggled to gain momentum while chasing the target, with the top seven batters, including himself, being caught in the field while attempting big shots.

Following a surprising 2-1 win in the recent three-match ODI series, Pakistan are now aiming for a rare double in Australia as they return to T20 cricket for the first time since their early exit in June’s T20 World Cup. 

Cristiano Ronaldo turns into cameraman with cool recording glasses
Lindsey Vonn makes surprising comeback to skiing after 5-year hiatus
Monaco secures six-year deal to host Formula 1 races
Mohamed Salah takes brutal dig at fans who consider Liverpool ‘underdogs’
Carlos Alcaraz registers first ATP Finals win after beating Andrey Rublev
Sergio Pérez shares REAL reason for staying in Red Bull after ‘challenges’
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate ICC ODI rankings after historic win
Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect
Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach