Australia beats Pakistan by 29 runs in three-match T20 series

Australia won by 29 runs in the opening T20 of the three-match series against Pakistan.
The match, played on Thursday, November 14, was disrupted by rain, which led both teams' batsmen to go for sixes on almost every delivery.
Glenn Maxwell, the Aussies batsman received the Player of the Match award by making 43 off 19 deliveries and hitting three sixes and four fours.
After leading his team to victory, the right-handed batsmen stated, “I have had a lot of fun out here and I get a good opportunity to play and I am happy with the job done.”
Speaking after the match, Pakistani skipper Mohammad Rizwan stated that it was tough to maintain control due to the nature of limited-overs games.
He also praised Maxwell for his performance, which ultimately made the difference in match.
Rizwan noted that the visitors struggled to gain momentum while chasing the target, with the top seven batters, including himself, being caught in the field while attempting big shots.
Following a surprising 2-1 win in the recent three-match ODI series, Pakistan are now aiming for a rare double in Australia as they return to T20 cricket for the first time since their early exit in June’s T20 World Cup.