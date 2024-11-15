Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win

Alexander Zverev has opened up about his training and the secret behind the ATP finals win.
On Wednesday, he played against three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud 7-6 (3) 6-3 at the finals.
Alexander has previously defeated Andrey Rublev also in two sets in his Turin opener.
As per Tennis World, he said, "Today was about the return only. I feel like Casper has been serving extremely well, but I thought I could return better. That was today. In general, as I said in Paris, it's not about today, it's not about tomorrow, it's not about the next match.
The German tennis icon added, “ I want to improve a few things for the next season already. I want to develop my game further so I can compete with Jannik and Carlos. As simple as that. They're the two benchmarks right now.”
Alexander shared that he wants to be the part of the group who wins Grand Slams. He needs to keep “improving” so that he can compete against the best.
After kicking off his ATP Finals campaign with back-to-back straight-set wins, Alexander is now set for his toughest test yet as he plays next against Carlos Alcaraz.