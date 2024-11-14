Sports

Lindsey Vonn makes surprising comeback to skiing after 5-year hiatus

Lindsey Vonn debuted in the World Cup at 16 in 2000 and won 20 World Cup titles

  • November 14, 2024
Three-time Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn is making a comeback to the sport after more than five years of retirement.

As per BBC Sports, the player who retired in February 2019, has announced her return after undergoing successful knee surgery in April.

She expressed, “Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey.”

The 40-year-old further added, “I am looking forward to being back with the team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women."

Vonn debuted in the World Cup at 16 in 2000 and went on to win 20 World Cup titles, including four overall Crystal Globes, eight World Championship medals, 137 podium finishes and 82 victories.

She has the third highest super ranking of all skiers, men or women.

American World Cup alpine ski racer won 82 World Cup races in her professional career.

Her 82 World Cup victories set a women's record until January 2023, when it was broken by Shiffrin. 

Despite her remarkable achievements, she struggled with injuries, which caused her to miss parts of several seasons, including nearly the entire 2013 and 2014 Olympic seasons.

She now may set her sights on securing a place on the US team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

Cristiano Ronaldo turns into cameraman with cool recording glasses
Australia beats Pakistan by 29 runs in three-match T20 series
Monaco secures six-year deal to host Formula 1 races
Mohamed Salah takes brutal dig at fans who consider Liverpool ‘underdogs’
Carlos Alcaraz registers first ATP Finals win after beating Andrey Rublev
Sergio Pérez shares REAL reason for staying in Red Bull after ‘challenges’
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate ICC ODI rankings after historic win
Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect
Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach