Lindsey Vonn makes surprising comeback to skiing after 5-year hiatus

Three-time Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn is making a comeback to the sport after more than five years of retirement.
As per BBC Sports, the player who retired in February 2019, has announced her return after undergoing successful knee surgery in April.
She expressed, “Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey.”
The 40-year-old further added, “I am looking forward to being back with the team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women."
Vonn debuted in the World Cup at 16 in 2000 and went on to win 20 World Cup titles, including four overall Crystal Globes, eight World Championship medals, 137 podium finishes and 82 victories.
She has the third highest super ranking of all skiers, men or women.
American World Cup alpine ski racer won 82 World Cup races in her professional career.
Her 82 World Cup victories set a women's record until January 2023, when it was broken by Shiffrin.
Despite her remarkable achievements, she struggled with injuries, which caused her to miss parts of several seasons, including nearly the entire 2013 and 2014 Olympic seasons.
She now may set her sights on securing a place on the US team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.