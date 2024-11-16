How Stevin John created children's beloved character Blippi?

Stevin John lives rent-free inside the hearts of millions of children from all over the world, with his iconic character Blippi.
The teacher-turned-YouTuber takes kids on fun adventures to soft-surface play areas, playgrounds, and more, making learning even more interested for young kids.
Wearing bright orange and blue outfit with matching glasses and a contagious smile, Stevin's Blippi keeps toddlers hooked to the screens.
But have you ever wondered how Blippi came to existence and racked up millions of views?
How Blippi was born?
Blippi was brought to life by Stevin, a 26-year-old former Air Force member and marketing consultant, in 2013.
However, the inspiration behind Blippi was none other than his 2-year-old nephew.
One random day, John started checking out his nephew's YouTube favorites and saw an opportunity in the educational video market.
He then kicked off his YouTuber journey, with making a character of his own. But the most important and crucial task was to name it.
John developed a list of potential names that would be easy for kids to pronounce, had repeating letters, and sounded cheerful.
Suddenly, a unique and catchy name crossed his mind and the Blippi was born.
How Stevin John designed Blippi?
After the name, another significant thing that had to be created was Blippi’s look and Stevin did put a lot of thought behind it.
"Blue is trustworthy and because I'm a male and I was in my 20s at the time—females are more trustworthy in kid's shows—I felt it was really important," Stevin shared of Blippi’s look in an interview with Mashable.
He further added, "Orange is fun and creative. Green was another good one, but I understood that in the future I was probably going to shoot green screen with a large company, and I didn't want to be the burden to have them paint it blue. I ruled it out."
So that’s how a vibrant, lovable character, Blippi, was created.
When did Blippi YouTube channel started?
After coming up with unique name and vibrant look, Stevin John posted his first Blippi video in 2014, and the rest is history.